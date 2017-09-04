Seminarian reported robbed, abducted in Quezon City
CITY OF MALOLOS – A 24-year-old seminarian was reported missing on Sunday night after he was robbed and forced into a van by two men near the compound of a television network in Quezon City.
The mother of John Angelo Balicoco, Adora, said her son texted her about his supposed abduction shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday.
She said John Angelo sent this message in Filipino: “I was the victim of a holdup but was able to keep my mobile telephone which was how I was able to send this text message. Two men forced me into a van. The van is moving. It’s dark here. I don’t know where they are taking me.”
John Angelo is a philosophy student of the Immaculate Concepcion Major Seminary in Guiguinto town in Bulacan province.
Balicoco said her son was about to board a Metro Rail Transit train for Pasay City, where he would take a bus to a school in Balayan town in Batangas province. John Angelo teaches religion there.
The family reported the incident to the Quezon City police.
