Carl Arnaiz case: Cabbie couldn’t describe robber in first statement

The taxi driver who was allegedly robbed by Carl Angelo Arnaiz, a 19-year-old college student, gave two statements to the police – the first on the day he was allegedly held up and the second after the news broke out in the media.

The first affidavit of Tomas Marleo Bagcal, 54, was composed of two pages. It was issued about 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2017.

In the first affidavit, Bagcal said he did not know who held him up. There was also no description of the person who allegedly robbed him.

The police officers asked Bagcal: “Nakilala mo ba kung sino ang nangholdap sayo?”

“Hindi,” the driver said.

In the second affidavit, which Bagcal allegedly signed on Aug. 29, 2017, Caloocan police again asked the same question.

But Bagcal’s answer was more detailed in the second affidavit. His description now matched the person that police officers killed allegedly in a shootout.

“Namukaan ko lang po siya, noong mga panahong iyong, naka itim na sweatshirt na may hood, itim na sombrero, blue na maong short pants, naka tsinelas at may dalang bag.”

In the second affidavit, Bagcal said he joined the police in chasing the suspect. He added that he hid behind an electric post during the shootout.

Those bits of information were not included in the first affidavit, in which Bagcal said the police officers only called him over to show him a man they allegedly engaged in a shootout. The man was already lying on the road. /atm