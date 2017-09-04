PAO autopsy: Carl Angelo Arnaiz was shot 5 times – 3 in the chest

According to an autopsy, Carl Angelo Arnaiz, a 19 year-old student of the University of the Philippines was shot five times — three shots in the chest, one in his left side, and one in his right arm.

The Caloocan City police officers who shot him said Arnaiz had robbed a taxi driver and fought back as they were trying to arrest him

On Monday, Dr. Erwin Erfe, who led the forensic team from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), said two of the teenager’s wounds in the chest indicated he was kneeling when shot. He had a wound on his right arm probably because he tried to block the shot. The rest of the shots were made while the victim was already on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erfe said the three shots to the chest were grouping shots that targeted the heart and its vessels.

“Anywhere sa gitna [of the chest], kapag tinamaan ka, patay,” he explained.

Aside from the gunshot wounds, Erfe said the handcuff mark was very prominent.

“He was also dragged because there are several abrasions on different parts of his body,” Erfe told reporters in an interview.

Arnaiz, who lives in Cainta, Rizal, went missing for 10 days before he was found at Exequiel Funeral Homes in Caloocan City last Aug. 18. /atm

RELATED