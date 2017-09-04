Jail officer caught selling shabu in Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — A prison guard allegedly sold shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to an undercover police officer and was quickly arrested on Sunday night (Sept. 3) in downtown Baguio, according to the Cordillera Police Regional Office.

JO3 Donald Tauli Kelly Jr. of the Itogon District Jail in Benguet province was caught in a 10 p.m. drug bust on Fr. Carlo Loop in front of the Patria de Baguio Building on Session Road.

The police seized two containers wrapped in white cellophane which are suspected to contain P40,060 worth of shabu.

Police said Kelley, 49, had been the subject of surveillance operations for days. /atm