Chatter over Telegram indicates Abdullah Maute dead – military

MARAWI CITY – Abdullah Maute, one of the leaders of Islamic State-inspired militants responsible for the violence here, is dead, the military said Monday.

Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, chief of the Western Mindanao Command, said they have intercepted latest communication among militants confirming Abdullah Maute having been killed in the war zone.

Galvez said they got their information through a message sent to the Islamic State via the social media application Telegram.

“Abdullah Maute is already dead. Chatter over Telegram indicates he was killed,” Galvez told reporters during a news conference here.

But Galvez said Abdullah’s brother, Omar, is still alive.

The military earlier said it also received information that Omar was killed.

“He was wounded and is still inside the main battle area,” Galvez said.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Joint Task Force Marawi and Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, said the information they intercepted was in Arabic, and that they had to translate it.

Petinglay said Abdullah was killed in military air strike.

