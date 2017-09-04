Lapeña dissolves BOC Command Center

Newly-installed Bureau of Customs (BOC) chief Isidro Lapeña has abolished the agency’s Command Center (COMCEN) created by his predecessor Nicanor Faeldon.

During Monday’s flag raising ceremony, Lapeña announced that he signed Customs Memorandum Order No. 14-2017 on August 31, terminating the COMCEN, which has been heavily criticized for its failure to intercept the P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China last May.

The order also effectively revert the authority to issue alert orders on shipments to the bureau’s deputy commissioners of the Intelligence Group, and Enforcement Group, and district collectors nationwide. The COMCEN was established to supposedly centralize coordination and monitoring of the movement of imports and exports, among others.

“This is my way of showing my full trust and confidence to the officers and men of the bureau,” Lapeña said in a statement.

“I am giving a clean slate for everybody,” he added.

Lapeña bared plans to end the culture of “pasalubong” and “tara” system, and impose a “no gift and no take policy” in the BOC.

He then warned erring BOC officials and employees about his plans to implement a one-strike policy against them in a bid to institute accountability and boost internal cleansing within the bureau.

“Once I receive reports of your involvement with corrupt practices and such reports are validated, you will see immediate action based on the offense committed,” Lapeña said.

Lapeña further cautioned the public against unscrupulous individuals using his name to collect money in the agency.

Lapeña urged the public to arrest anyone who would use his name to facilitate unlawful activities in the agency, adding that he will be observing zero tolerance for corruption.

“I am not here to pass judgment. I do not care about the past, I do not mind the various issues thrown to the bureau and the reports that I received, but I am here to institute changes, changes that would help regain public trust and confidence to the bureau,” Lapeña said.

“Help me reform the bureau, help me in my mission to liberate the bureau from the clutches of corruption and hit its collection target as ordered by the President,” he added. kga