Paolo Duterte, Mans Carpio to be invited to BOC hearing on Sept. 7

The Senate blue ribbon committee will summon Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law Mans Carpio in the next blue ribbon committee hearing to explain their alleged participation in the allegedly corrupt “Davao Group” within the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Committee chairman Senator Richard Gordon said Duterte and Carpio will be invited to attend the hearing on Thursday, Sept. 7.

“Ipapatawag natin at para matapos kaagad ‘yan dahil ako’y aalis, mayroon akong mga meeting sa ibang bansa. September 7 papatawag natin ‘yan. Hopefully, hindi naman tayo mapahiya,” Gordon said in an interview with GMA’s Unang Balita on Monday.

But Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who moved last Thursday to invite the presidential son and son-in-law, said it was only because of “public pressure” that made Gordon finally decide to invite Duterte and Carpio.

“Nakaramdam lang si Senator Gordon ng public pressure. Bibigay din pala,” he said in a text message.

“Anyway, regardless whether they would cooperate or not, I will be prepared to confront them on Thursday,” he said.

Last Thursday, the two senators clashed and traded insults during the investigation on the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment from China that went past the BOC last May. The Davao Group allegedly facilitated the delivery of the contraband, according to Customs fixer Mark Taguba II.

Earlier, Gordon and Senate Majority leader Tito Sotto III said Duterte and Carpio’s role in the Davao Group should be first established with evidence before inviting them to the hearing.

This made Trillanes tag the committee as “comite de abswelto” and chided Gordon and Sotto for lawyering for Duterte and Carpio.

In the interview, Gordon, however, stressed that even the son or relative of President Duterte should not be spared from any investigations.

“Pinatatawag na namin ‘yung dalawa sapagkat kahit anong gawin ninyo, kahit anong gawin ko, sinasabi natin na hearsay, sinasabi nating sila ay anak ng Pangulo, sila ay kamag-anak ng Pangulo, dapat ipatawag. And that is why I agree na ipatawag in the first place,” he said.

Gordon also belied Trillanes’s accusation that he and Senate majority leader Tito Sotto III were blocking the motion to invite Duterte and Carpio to protect them.

“Hindi totoo ‘yung sinasabi niyang hinaharang namin, na hinaharang ni Senator Sotto,” he said. JE