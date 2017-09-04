Police to increase visibility in public areas as ‘ber’ months begin

More policemen will be tasked to patrol malls and other crowded areas as the so-called “ber” months leading to the holiday season begin.

“’Yan ang bantayan natin ngayon; i-maximize ang police visibility sa mga shopping malls at areas of convergence ng mga taumbayan,” Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said in a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday.

(That’s what we’re guarding right now; we’ll maximize police visibility in the shopping malls and the public areas of convergence.)

The PNP chief said he is giving instructions to his subordinate commanders to maximize their police presence as the holidays start approaching.

“’Pag ‘ber’ months lumalakas ang economic activity. Maraming pera ang naglalabasan; everybody wants to enjoy, everybody wants to feel the spirit of Christmas at ‘yan naman ay sinasamantala ng mga criminals,” he said.

(When it’s the “ber” months, economic activity gets stronger. Money gets spent; everybody wants to enjoy, everybody wants to feel the spirit of Christmas and criminals take advantage of this.)

Dela Rosa said the demand for illegal drugs also increases during the holidays because it’s a time for parties.

“Lumalakas ang bentahan ng shabu dahil it’s party time; during Christmas, dumarami, tumataas ang demand ng shabu,” he said.

(The sale of shabu increases because it’s party time; during Christmas, the demand of shabu rises.)

The PNP is also monitoring the trend of crimes leading to the Christmas season in order to evaluate the performance of the commanders.

“Mino-monitor nila kaninong area ang tumataas, kaninong area ang bumababa para mapatawag kagaad ang mga commander at mapagsabihan to make up or improve their performance,” he said.

(They’re monitoring whose areas have a rising crime rate and whose are going down as well so that we can summon the commander immediately and tell them to make up or improve their performance.) JE