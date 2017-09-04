Duterte ordered recall of Espenido’s transfer to Iloilo–Dela Rosa

It was President Rodrigo Duterte who ordered the cancellation of the order transferring the controversial Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido to Iloilo City, Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said on Monday.

“Si Presidente mismo ang nagbigay ng instruction na wag ituloy dahil nga ma demoralize ang mga tao sa Ozamiz,” he said in a press briefing at Camp Crame.

“Kung tanggalin si Espenido doon baka mag people power sila kaya nagbago ang isip ni Presidente sabi nya pagbigyan muna ang mga taga Ozamiz, huwag muna alisin,” he added.

(It was President Duterte who gave instruction not to proceed with it [Espenido’s transfer to Iloilo City] because it might demoralize the people of Ozamis. If Espenido is pulled out from Ozamis, residents there might hold a people power so the President said let’s give in to the wishes of Ozamis residents.)

Dela Rosa also clarified that the death of Iloilo’s most wanted drug suspect Richard Prevendido has nothing to do with the cancellation of the order.

At the National Heroes’ Day celebration last week, Duterte announced that Ozamiz City police chief Espenido will be reassigned to Iloilo City.

Espenido’s previous assignments as police chief of Albuera in Leyte and Ozamiz led to the death of two mayors from the drug raids he led. ASU