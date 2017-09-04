Aguirre orders probe of death of Carl Angelo Arnaiz
Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigated the death of 19-year old Carl Angelo Arnaiz whose body was found in a morgue in Caloocan City.
Arnaiz reportedly left their house Cainta late in the evening last August 17. He was reportedly with a friend.
His body was recovered 10 days later in Caloocan City morgue. He was reportedly killed in a shootout with lawmen before dawn of August 18 after allegedly robbing a taxi driver.
“I have already talked to the NBI Director to conduct an investigation,” Aguirre said in a text message.
The DOJ chief said he would issue a written order to the NBI later on Monday. CBB
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.