Monday, September 4, 2017
Aguirre orders probe of death of Carl Angelo Arnaiz

/ 10:54 AM September 04, 2017
Vitaliano Aguirre II

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II. INQUIRER FILE / JOAN BONDOC

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigated the death of 19-year old Carl Angelo Arnaiz whose body was found in a morgue in Caloocan City.

Arnaiz reportedly left their house Cainta late in the evening last August 17. He was reportedly with a friend.

His body was recovered 10 days later in Caloocan City morgue. He was reportedly killed in a shootout with lawmen before dawn of August 18 after allegedly robbing a taxi driver.

“I have already talked to the NBI Director to conduct an investigation,” Aguirre said in a text message.

The DOJ chief said he would issue a written order to the NBI later on Monday. CBB

TAGS: Caloocan City, Carl Angelo Arnaiz, NBI, news, Vitaliano Aguirre
