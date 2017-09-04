Cops in death of 19-year-old alleged robber relieved

Policemen involved in the killing of a 19-year-old in Caloocan City last month have been relieved of their posts.

Philippine National Police chief Dir. Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa said on Monday that an investigation is underway on the death of Carl Angelo Arnaiz, who allegedly held up a taxi driver last Aug. 18.

“Nag-start na ang investigation. Ni-relieve na ang mga involved doon ni Gen. (Oscar) Albayalde,” he said in a press briefing at Camp Crame.

He also told the public to be not too hasty in condemning the police because of the incident.

“I’d just like to caution everyone to be not so quick in condemning the police. Iba yung case na yan. That’s a case of police response,” Dela Rosa said.

He said that based on a police account, they responded to a report that a taxi driver was held up.

“Ang ginawa ng pulis sinama nila ang taxi driver, pagdating sa area, tinuro ng driver ang holdaper at actual na nakipagbarilan,” he said.

Dela Rosa said they also see no problem with the filing of charges by the Public Attorney’s Office.

“Walang problema… ano ba talaga papel ng PAO? Ombudsman na sila? Alalay sa mga kaso ng mga taong hindi kaya dumepensa? Sige lang no problem with us. As I’ve said we are open,” Dela Rosa said. CBB