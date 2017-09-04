No phone use on duty, C. Luzon cops ordered

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Eyes on the people and vehicles, not on your mobile phones.

This order was given to more than 12,000 policemen in Central Luzon as Chief Supt. Amador Corpus, their new police director, imposed the no texting policy as one of his five marching orders when he assumed office on Friday.

“When your duty is to secure routes and to pursue criminals, you better not text, chat or play games while at work. How will our people feel safe if you do these? Your eyes should be on the people and vehicles,” Corpus said.

He ordered his commanders in Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales provinces to strictly enforce the new policy.

“Texting while on duty leaves a bad impression. People are important. They should feel safe when policemen are around,” he later told reporters.

Punishment

When the policy is violated, the sanctions range from a warning, disciplinary actions to administrative cases.

Corpus said that while policemen and personnel were allowed to bring mobile telephones, they could use them only to make or take emergency calls.

The police force would be purged of rogue personnel, Corpus said, adding that commanders tolerating the corrupt activities of their men would also be dismissed from the service.

A member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986, Corpus also served as Tarlac police chief and head of the regional police operations and plans division. —Tonette Orejas