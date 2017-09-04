School gets buildings as ‘Yolanda’ aid pours in

TACLOBAN CITY — A foundation formed by one of the country’s biggest mall operators continued to pour help into areas hit by Supertyphoon “Yolanda” that pummeled Leyte province close to four years ago.

The SM Foundation formally turned over two new two-story, four-classroom buildings to Cogon Central School (CCS) in Ormoc City, Leyte, on Aug. 31.

The donated building was the first new building constructed inside the CCS compound in around 20 years.

CCS is the biggest public elementary school in Ormoc with a population of 900 students.

The city, among areas hit by Yolanda, was still also reeling from the aftermath of the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that struck on July 6.

Rojie Talle, 12 and a Grade 6 pupil, expressed gratitude to the SM Foundation for donating a school building.

“Words cannot express how excited we are to move in to our new classroom,” she said.

Marita Albienda, school principal, said she was grateful that her school was chosen as beneficiary by SM Foundation among many schools that also needed help.

Albienda and Councilor Nolito Quilang, who represented Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, accepted the donation from SM Foundation officials, led by Carmen Linda Atayde, executive director for education.