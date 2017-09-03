Sunday, September 3, 2017
VP of farmers’ and fishers’ group gunned down in Batangas 

/ 04:58 PM September 03, 2017

BATANGAS CITY – The vice president of a group of farmers and fishers was shot dead in his house in Calatagan town in Batangas province Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Senior Insp. Hazel Luma-Ang, chief public information officer of the Batangas Provincial Police Office, identified the victim a Engracio delos Reyes, 61, VP of the Samahan ng Maliliit na Mangingisda at Magsasaka.

Delos Reyes, a resident of Barangay Baha in Calatagan, Batangas, was talking with his wife Ana Corita in their kitchen in when two unidentified gunmen shot him from behind at around 9:30 p.m.

The assailants fled on foot after the incident.

Police have yet to determine motive for killing. –Marrah Erika Rabe /atm

TAGS: Engracio delos Reyes, Samahan ng Maliliit na Mangingisda at Magsasaka, SMMM
