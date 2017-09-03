VP of farmers’ and fishers’ group gunned down in Batangas
BATANGAS CITY – The vice president of a group of farmers and fishers was shot dead in his house in Calatagan town in Batangas province Saturday night, police said Sunday.
Senior Insp. Hazel Luma-Ang, chief public information officer of the Batangas Provincial Police Office, identified the victim a Engracio delos Reyes, 61, VP of the Samahan ng Maliliit na Mangingisda at Magsasaka.
Delos Reyes, a resident of Barangay Baha in Calatagan, Batangas, was talking with his wife Ana Corita in their kitchen in when two unidentified gunmen shot him from behind at around 9:30 p.m.
The assailants fled on foot after the incident.
Police have yet to determine motive for killing. –Marrah Erika Rabe /atm
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.