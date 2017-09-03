Duterte: Nograles apology not needed

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said there was no need for an apology from his long-time political enemy, former House Speaker Prospero Nograles, because politics was just politics.

On Saturday, Nograles publicly apologized to Duterte for “whetever heartaches we have had” during their rivalry that spanned for about two decades.

The two politicians’ rivalry saw its height in 2010, when Nograles ran but lost to Duterte’s daughter – Sara – in the city’s mayorship.

During his son, Davao City Representative Karlo Alexei’s birthday on Saturday – which was attended by nearly 1,000 Nograles supporters – Nograles took the microphone and told Duterte he was “sorry for everything.”

“We will defend (Duterte) and will go against all his enemies,” he said.

Nograles said he had supported Duterte in the presidential elections – despite their rivalry – because “you have my admiration and respect.”

“It’s not really needed,” Duterte said in response.

He then went on to say that he and Nograles were actually related by affiliation because he was related to his wife.

“Karlo is my nephew,” the President said.

Asked later about Nograles’ act, Duterte said their rivalry was actually not a big deal because “actually, it’s only (politics).”

“We were political enemies but eventually, he had supported me because it was in the best interest of Davao,” the President added.