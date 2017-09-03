Former prosecutor, village chair shot dead in Mandaluyong

A former prosecutor and barangay chairman was shot dead in Mandaluyong City while going home from church on Sunday morning.

Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula, Eastern Police District director, identified the victim

as Pablito Gahol, 77, former Mandaluyong prosecutor and chairman of Barangay Mauway in Mandaluyong.

According to the report submitted to Sapitula, Gahol was shot several times by unidentified gunmen on motorcycle in front of Mataas na Paaralan ng Neptali Gonzales along Nuebe de Pebrero St in Barangay Mauway around 10:05 am while he was driving home with his child and wife.

Senior Police Officer 1 Ambrocio Gam, one of the case investigators, said witnesses told probers they saw at least two motorcycles at the crime scene.

The suspects fled immediately.

Gahol was rushed to Victor Potenciano hospital by his neighbors but was declared dead on arrival. His family remained safe.

Gam said they have yet to find out the motive behind the killing of Gahol, who was also a practicing lawyer.

An investigation is still ongoing. With a report from Pathricia Ann V. Roxas/INQUIRER.net