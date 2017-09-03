Palace seeks support for P1-M aid to troops hurt in Marawi

The Palace welcomed on Sunday Sen. Ralph Recto‘s proposal to grant P1 million financial aid to military troops and police officers disabled during the fight to retake Marawi City from Islamic State-inspired terrorists.

Recto’s proposal was “very encouraging,” presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement on Sunday.

Abella said this move would be a recognition of the heroism of the troops who had been fighting in Marawi since May 23.

“This effort to increase the financial assistance extended to government forces is a much appreciated recognition of the heroism that our men and women in uniform showed in the field of battle,” the spokesman said.

On Saturday, Recto called for an increase to the aid to injured military troops and police officer from P250,000 to P1 million under the Comprehensive Social Benefits Program (CSBP).

“I think for grave injuries, like multiple amputations, loss of sight, dapat dagdagan pa natin, gawing P1 million. At igarantiya ang habambuhay na alaga at hospitalization,” the senator said in a statement.

“If the injuries sustained by the wounded are so severe that they would require lifetime care and assisted living, then it is time to review if existing policies are enough to provide those,” he added.

Abella said the government was hopeful that everyone would support Recto’s call.

“We are hopeful that all would see the merit in Senator Recto’s call,” said Abella.

Malacañang said the crisis in Marawi, which wounded hundreds of men in uniform, had entered its final stage. CBB

