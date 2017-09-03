Duterte: Trillanes ‘dedicated to ignorance,’ a ‘political ISIS’

President Rodrigo Duterte slammed Senator Antonio Trillanes IV anew, branding the latter as either “dedicated to ignorance” or a “political ISIS.”

“They persist because either they’re dedicated to their ignorance o … ito si [Trillanes] (or Trillanes here), political ISIS. Wala man siyang talent (He has no talent),” Duterte told reporters during the 41st birthday celebration of Rep. Karlo Nograles in Davao City on Saturday.

“He will not… he does not even know between a democrat and a member of a party. How can I expect — kasi kulang (because it is lacking). Actually kulang ‘yung nalaman niya sa buhay (What he knows in life is not enough),” the President added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duterte was reacting to Trillanes’ earlier tirades against son Paolo, and son-in-law Manases Carpio, whom the senator linked to the alleged Davao group involved in smuggling activities at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, belied the senator’s accusations, saying that Trillanes was just a “rumormonger who happens to be a senator.”

READ: Mans Carpio accuses Trillanes of rumormongering



The President also said Trillanes’ allegations were not backed by evidence.

“‘Yung kay Trillanes naman, ABC, sinabi ni B na si C daw ang nagsabi sa kanya. That’s not evidence, ‘yung pasa-pasa. Ah sinabi ni ano na ‘yun raw siya,” Duterte said.

(Trillanes is saying ABC, B said that C told him. That’s not evidence, just passed on information. Ah he said that he is.)

“But we have to forgive him. Hindi niya alam ang ginagawa nila eh (He doesn’t know what he is doing). Pagka ‘yung inaway niya si Gordon, ganun, (When he is arguing with Gordon) insisting on something which cannot be done legally, that’s in the … sa conduct nila, it’s unruly behavior. And they can always be punished for that and even ousted from the Senate,” the President added, referring to Trillanes’ call to summon Paolo and Carpio to the Senate probe on the P6.4 billion shabu shipment, that resulted to a heated exchange between Trillanes and Senator Richard Gordon.

READ: Trillanes, Gordon trading insults mars BOC hearing



According to Duterte, Trillanes cannot oblige his son and son-in-law to attend the probe, adding that Carpio cannot divulge relationship and information with his clients.

“Ipipilit mo ‘yang illegal na… hindi naman talaga pwedeng gawin,” said Duterte.

ADVERTISEMENT

(You are forcing something illegal…when it cannot be done.) CBB