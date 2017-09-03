Ex-drug detainee, female pal killed in Malabon ambush

A man who was earlier jailed for drug possession was shot dead together with his female companion in Malabon City on Friday night.

Edmund Cruz, 30, and his companion were traveling on a motorbike when ambushed on a dark alley in Barangay Concepcion around 11:40 p.m., the police said.

At least three men armed with handguns were seen getting out a maroon Mitsubishi Mirage before shooting the victims, killing them on the spot, said PO2 Jigz Ngippol of the Malabon police.

Recovered from the victims were P30,000 in cash and a cell phone.

According to a police report, Cruz was released from the Navotas City jail in June after two years in detention on charges of illegal possession of “shabu.”

The report quoted Cruz’s father Eduardo as saying that his son had come home only thrice since his release from jail.

The police have yet to identify Cruz’s slain female companion as of this posting.