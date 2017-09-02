Duterte to gov’t officials: You’re not special; you’re just working for the people

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday said government officials should not act like they were special because in reality they are only working for the benefit of the people.

“That’s why don’t treat us special. We are just like anybody else. We are just ordinary people. We are just workers,” he said in Cebuano in a speech delivered at the birthday celebration of Davao City Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles.

Duterte said because they were only workers, government officials should also not act like they were special.

“For example, I told my Cabinet that they should not use special plates [for their vehicles]. No number 1, no number 6,” he said.

Plate number 1 is reserved for the President and plate number 6 is for Cabinet secretaries.

Duterte said by acting and living as ordinary workers, government officials would learn to live simple lives.

This, he said, would drive them away from excesses and corruption.

“Look at that Mayor Mabilog, he has a palace for a house. How was he able to build it was everybody’s guess. Mayor Parojinog, he decorated his house with P500 bills, wallpaper,” Duterte said, referring to Iloilo Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog and the late Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr.

He said he had been politician for 23 years and his house remained the same – simple.

“So corruption? It’s not my thing,” he said.

Duterte said if anybody could prove that he or any of his children were corrupt, he would gladly resign.

“But do not listen to Trillanes. All he knew were garbage,” he added, referring to Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, who had wanted to subpoena Davao City Mayor Paolo Duterte and lawyer Manases Carpio, the president’s son and son-in-law, respectively.

He defended Carpio again by saying he was just a lawyer trying to earn money.

Duterte also blasted human rights advocates again for refusing to understand him.

“I have said this is not just a police campaign. This is war [against drugs],” he said.

As in any war, he said, there would be casualties.

He also complained that he was deeply misunderstood when he threatened criminals against “destroying the youth of my country.”

“Why do they complain when my sworn duty is to protect my country? If I say do not destroy my country, do not destroy the youth of this land because I will kill you, is that wrong?” he asked.

Duterte said if he would let drugs destroy the country’s youth, nobody would be left to care for the old ones.

“Who will feed us? Who will buy our medicines? Who will wipe out our dirt?” he asked. /atm