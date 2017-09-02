4 soldiers killed in clash with NPA in Nueva Vizcaya
SANTIAGO CITY—Four soldiers were killed in a clash with New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in a village in Kasibu town in Nueva Vizcaya province on Friday, a report from the Philippine Army’s 84th Infantry Battalion said.
The report identified Staff Sgt. Dexter John Tagacay, Corporals Jayson Sabado and Rusty Galan and Private First Class Abraham Lindo among the company of soldiers who chanced upon the rebels in sitio Manlan, Dine village before noon on Friday and were killed in an ensuing firefight. GAL
ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.