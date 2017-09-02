Saturday, September 2, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Headlines

4 soldiers killed in clash with NPA in Nueva Vizcaya

newsinfo / Headlines
  • share this

4 soldiers killed in clash with NPA in Nueva Vizcaya

SANTIAGO CITY—Four soldiers were killed in a clash with New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in a village in Kasibu town in Nueva Vizcaya province on Friday, a report from the Philippine Army’s 84th Infantry Battalion said.

The report identified Staff Sgt. Dexter John Tagacay, Corporals Jayson Sabado and Rusty Galan and Private First Class Abraham Lindo among the company of soldiers who chanced upon the rebels in sitio Manlan, Dine village before noon on Friday  and were killed in an ensuing firefight.  GAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: 84th IB, Barangay Dine, clash, Kasubu town, killed, NPA, Nueva Viscaya, Philippine Army, sitio Manlan, soldiers
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved