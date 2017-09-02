4 soldiers killed in clash with NPA in Nueva Vizcaya

SANTIAGO CITY—Four soldiers were killed in a clash with New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in a village in Kasibu town in Nueva Vizcaya province on Friday, a report from the Philippine Army’s 84th Infantry Battalion said.

The report identified Staff Sgt. Dexter John Tagacay, Corporals Jayson Sabado and Rusty Galan and Private First Class Abraham Lindo among the company of soldiers who chanced upon the rebels in sitio Manlan, Dine village before noon on Friday and were killed in an ensuing firefight. GAL