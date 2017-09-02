Saturday, September 2, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Nation

Palace cites risks that cops face during anti-drug ops

newsinfo / Nation
  • share this

Palace cites risks that cops face during anti-drug ops

/ 02:17 PM September 02, 2017
Ernesto Abella 2

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella FILE PHOTO / MALACANANG

The killing of Iloilo’s alleged top drug lord showed the “enormous risk” policemen face every time they conduct operation against high-value targets, a Palace spokesperson said Saturday.

READ: Wanted Western Visayas drug lord gunned down

Members of the Western Visayas Police Regional Office gunned down Richard Prevendido alias “Buang” in a shootout following an anti-illegal drug police operation on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prevendido reportedly resisted arrest and, instead of surrendering, preferred to fight it out with the arresting policemen.

“The incident shows the enormous risk our police officers face each time warrants are implemented against high-value targets,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Police authorities are now investigating the incident and will provide update once information becomes available,” he added.

Prevendido was the head of the Prevendido Group, one of the two alleged major drug groups in Iloilo. JPV

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: anti-drug war, Ernesto Abella, government war on drugs, Iloilo, Prevendido, Western Visayas
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved