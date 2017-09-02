Palace cites risks that cops face during anti-drug ops

The killing of Iloilo’s alleged top drug lord showed the “enormous risk” policemen face every time they conduct operation against high-value targets, a Palace spokesperson said Saturday.

READ: Wanted Western Visayas drug lord gunned down

Members of the Western Visayas Police Regional Office gunned down Richard Prevendido alias “Buang” in a shootout following an anti-illegal drug police operation on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prevendido reportedly resisted arrest and, instead of surrendering, preferred to fight it out with the arresting policemen.

“The incident shows the enormous risk our police officers face each time warrants are implemented against high-value targets,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

“Police authorities are now investigating the incident and will provide update once information becomes available,” he added.

Prevendido was the head of the Prevendido Group, one of the two alleged major drug groups in Iloilo. JPV