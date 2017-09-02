Palace: No more reason for Paolo Duterte, Mans Carpio to attend Senate probe

A Malacañang official on Saturday said there is no more reason for presidential son Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and presidential son-in-law lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio to attend the Senate investigation regarding the alleged drug smuggling at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

This development came after broker Mark Ruben Taguba II issued an apology and cleared Duterte and Carpio of their supposed links with the Davao Group, which allegedly facilitated the smuggling of the P6.4-billion illegal drugs from China through the BOC.

“With Mark Ruben Taguba II’s statement clearing Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Atty. Manases Carpio from involvement in the BOC smuggling issue, there may be no reason for (them) to attend any hearing in Manila, although they have indicated willingness to testify,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

Abella, however, said that the Duterte administration respects the Senate’s independence and wisdom.

“The legislature is a co-equal branch of government, and the executive branch respects the Senate’s independence. We trust its wisdom on this matter,” he added.

Taguba on Friday apologized to the vice mayor and Carpio, who is married to presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte, for the “fake news” that had been circulated.

“I am making this statement to clear Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Atty. Mans Carpio from any involvement in the shipment of illegal drugs into the country, and any anomalies in the Bureau of Customs,” he said.

“I also hereby apologize to Vice Mayor Duterte, Atty. Carpio and to the first family for the proliferation of fake news arising out of my testimony at the Senate yesterday,” he added.

Taguba, in earlier Senate hearings, said he met Davao City Councilor Nilo “Small” Abellera Jr. in Davao last January where the latter asked him to pay P5 million so he could seek protection from the younger Duterte. JPV