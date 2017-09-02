Duterte offers p5-m reward for Ardot Parojinog’s capture

President Duterte on Friday offered a P5-million reward for the capture of Ozamiz City councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog, the brother of slain Ozamiz City Mayor Ricardo Parojinog, who remains at large after a police raid on his home.

Members of the Parojinog family have been linked to the drug trade and other illegal activities.

Speaking before soldiers of the Eastern Mindanao Command, Mr. Duterte asked them to put Ardot Parojinog in their sights.

‘Jerk’

He called Ardot a “jerk” (gago).

“Place him in your arrow… I’m increasing the number, the money, the reward money on his head by P5 million,” he said.

When the soldiers are off duty, they could use their time to hunt him down so they could be P5 million richer, he said.

Mr. Duterte made the offer of a reward for Ardot as he spoke about the Parojinogs’ alleged involvement in the killing of four police personnel whose remains have yet to be found. He said one of the missing policemen’s body was recently discovered.

The President also noted that some people from Ozamiz City do not want him to remove Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido, because they’re concerned that Ardot would get back at them.

Espenido was the Ozamiz City police chief during the raid on the Parojinog’s compound that led to the death of the city mayor and 14 others.