Duterte still studying Marcoses’ offer to return loot

As skepticism and suspicion from some sectors greeted the Marcoses’ offer to return part of their wealth to the country, Malacañang said President Duterte was still studying how to work this out to ensure that the nation would benefit from the deal.

Mr. Duterte himself earlier disclosed the offer from a “spokesperson” of the Marcoses supposedly to help the administration manage the budget deficit.

“We understand that certain parties have indicated to the President that there may be an opportunity for the assets of the Marcos family to be turned over to the Republic,” said presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

“The President is studying how best to proceed in a manner that will advance the nation’s interest and comply with the law,” Abella added.

The palace would update the public on what action would be done “to finally obtain justice,” he added.