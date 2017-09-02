Ranking QC cop facing ‘tanim-droga’ probe gets new command

The former chief of the Quezon City Police District’s La Loma station, who had been relieved of his post due to command responsibility over an alleged “tanim droga” incident, was given a new command this week as part of a reshuffle of QCPD officials.

After three months in the QCPD holding unit, Supt. Tomas Nuñez was named head of Fairview station, according to an order by Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, the district director.

Nuñez would be replacing Supt. Rossel Cejas, who would be taking over the Batasan station.

From being the Batasan station commander, Supt. Lito Patay would be moved to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit in Camp Crame.

In May, Nunez and five other officers were relieved to face an investigation for allegedly planting evidence against a drug suspect who was arrested in December 2016.

The city prosecutor’s office has yet to issue a resolution on the complaint filed against the officers by Cristina Flores, who disputed

their claim that she was arrested in a drug bust where she supposedly yielded three sachets of suspected “shabu.”

In an earlier interview, Nunez stood by his men from the La Loma station and maintained that their operation against Flores enjoyed the presumption of regularity.