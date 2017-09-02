Stop maligning Iloilo, biz groups ask Duterte

ILOILO CITY—President Duterte’s constant criticism of Iloilo City as “most shabulized” and the supposed “bedrock” of the illegal drug trade is hurting the image of this fast-growing economic and cultural center in the Visayas, residents and local businessmen said.

While development projects and investments have not been disrupted by the President’s tirades, business leaders have raised concerns on the long-term impact of the negative portrayal of this city of around 448,000 residents.

“They are not just destroying (Mayor) Jed (Patrick Mabilog). Iloilo is being destroyed,” according to Manny Gruenberg, one of the leaders in the hotel and tourism industry here, referring to Mr. Duterte’s allegations that Mabilog is a drug protector.

Gruenberg, who admitted being one of the mayor’s friends, cited the cancellation of conferences, tours and hotel reservations due to security concerns in the city.

“We lost a lot of accounts because the participants were afraid of going here,” he told reporters at a prayer rally for “peace, rule of law and justice” here on Thursday night.

He said the cancellations included events of schools, government offices and private tours.

“I am hurt for Iloilo,” he said.

He appealed to the President to stop maligning the city and follow the rule of law.

“If (Mabilog) is guilty, so be it. Why don’t they bring him to court?” Gruenberg said.

Another business leader, who asked not to be named due to concerns that he would be criticized by the President, stressed that their concern was beyond politics and Mabilog.

“We are a peace-loving community. We have our share of criminality and problems with illegal drugs but [our experience is] similar to other cities. [Iloilo City is] not the worst, as … the President [would like to portray]. We are very much concerned with the image projected because even if this is not true, it is the President who keeps on repeating these statements,” the source said.

Iloilo City is the regional economic, political and cultural center of Western Visayas, a region composed of the provinces of Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo and Negros Occidental.

Ilonggos are often described as “malambing” (sweet and gentle) for the melodic and gentle intonation of the Hiligaynon language.

Citing data from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the media organization Vera Files reported that Iloilo City ranked 51st in the 2016 list of drug-affected barangays among cities and provinces. Iloilo province was ranked 79th.

Davao City, where the President served as mayor for 22 years, ranked 20th in the country.

Vera Files also reported that Iloilo City ranked 10th among cities and provinces in number of “high-value targets,” and second in the number of “drug personalities arrested.”

“We are saddened with what has been happening and because Iloilo has been unfairly labeled as most shabulized,” said Normandy Notes, an evangelical pastor who led a prayer rally at Plaza Libertad here Thursday.

Another rally participant said: “We have seen great developments in our city. (Our joining the rally) is not about (Mabilog) but how our city has been bastardized.”

A business leader, who has been actively promoting the city through investment forums, minced no words on why Mabilog and Iloilo had been targeted by the President.

“It’s personal revenge and political vendetta. There is no other logical reason. (Mr.) Duterte came in third in the last elections here, next to (former Interior Secretary) Mar Roxas and (Sen. Grace Poe,” the business leader said.

Roxas, the Liberal Party standard bearer and a native of Capiz, topped the presidential race in the city and province of Iloilo.

In the province, Roxas garnered 657,940 votes followed by Poe, who got 166,480. Mr. Duterte received 146,294 votes.

In Iloilo City, the President got 36,680 votes next to Roxas who got 119,972 votes. Poe was third with 31,159 votes.

Mr. Duterte has not visited the province and city of Iloilo since he was elected president.

The business leaders are hoping that the President will stop depicting Iloilo as having the worst drug problem in the country and instead focus on prosecuting Mabilog if the government can back up Mr. Duterte’s accusations.