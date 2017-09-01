Friday, September 1, 2017
Wanted Western Visayas drug lord gunned down

Wanted Western Visayas drug lord gunned down

ILOILO CITY–Police on Friday evening  gunned down alleged Western Visayas drug lord Richard Prevendido who carries a P1. 1 million reward in an antinarcotics operation in Jaro District, according to Supt Gilbert Gorero, Western Visayas spokesperson.

