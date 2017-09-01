Complainant withdraws rape case vs ‘Tawag’ champ Belleza

CEBU CITY- Singing champion Noven Belleza can now heave a sigh of relief.

The 19-year-old teenage woman who accused him of sexually molesting her inside a condominium in Barangay Lahug last July 15, was no longer interested in pursuing the case she filed against him.

“After a sober soul-searching, assessment, and analysis of this case, I have realized that I have reached the point that I am no longer interested in pursuing the case due to inordinately adverse effects it brought to me and my family,” she said in her affidavit of desistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further, in my earnest desire to achieve peace of mind, I am permanently withdrawing my complaint against the accused. I hereby release him (Belleza) from any and all criminal liabilities and waive any criminal action against him in connection with the above-mentioned case,” she added.

The complainant, a resident of Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City, requested the court to dismiss the charges against Belleza.

Judge James Stewart Ramon Himalaloan of the Regional Trial Court Branch 7 in Cebu City had yet to rule on the complainant’s affidavit of desistance which was filed on Aug. 29.

Belleza’s lawyer Leilani Villarino begged from issuing any statement as the court had yet to rule on the complainant’s request to dismiss the case against the singer.

Belleza, a rice farmer from Negros Occidental, was the grand champion in last March’s Tawag ng Tanghalan, a talent search aired on ABS-CBN’s noontime program “Showtime.”

Belleza, 22, was arrested by operatives of the Mabolo Police Station last July 15 after he performed in the comedy concert of the noontime show’s host Vice Ganda at the IEC Pavilion in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The complaint told the police that she was sexually molested by Belleza inside a condominium in Barangay Lahug.

Prosecutor Ma. Theresa Casiño found sufficient basis to indict Belleza on charges of rape by sexual assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sexual assault can be slapped against a person who inserts his or her finger or any other object into the genital of another person.

Based on the investigation of the police, Belleza and the victim knew each other and were textmates. Belleza was released from police custody after he posted bail amounting to P120,000.