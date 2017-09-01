100 IS militants spotted in Buldon, Maguindanao – MILF

MARAWI CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim of around 100 fully-armed Islamic State-inspired militants being sighted in hinterlands of Buldon, Maguindanao had been verified, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) said on Friday.

Duterte, in a speech before soldiers in Davao City on the same day, said he feared a spillover of the Marawi crisis because of the sighting of the armed men in Buldon, a Maguindanao town near Lanao del Sur.

Von Al Haq, the MILF spokesperson, told the Inquirer by phone they asked their men to immediately verify Duterte’s claim and it turned out positive.

But Al Haq said they were still not certain if the armed men were planning to reinforce Maute gunmen here.

“They could be heading to Butig town because it’s just near Buldon or in Maguindanao,” Al Haq said.

Butig, a town of Lanao del Sur, was the birth place of the Maute group.

“We cannot just mobilize our forces to hunt down these militants because we also have an ongoing campaign in other parts of Maguindanao against extremist groups. We need resources and bullets,” Al Haq said.

Duterte said he was already considering lifting martial law in Mindanao earlier than December 31 but changed his mind due to the situation in Buldon.

“I was thinking that we could, you know, lift it earlier. But the way it looks, parang may spillover na sa ARMM eh, sa Buldon,” Duterte said at the 11th founding anniversary of the Eastern Mindanao Command in Davao City.

“Let us see. If it is to the interest of the country that I will lift it, I will lift it. But if not, then we’ll just have to continue with the martial law,” he added.

Congress extended on July 22 Duterte’s request to extend martial law in Mindanao until the end of 2017.