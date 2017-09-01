Duterte offers P5-M bounty for Parojinog’s brother Ardot

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday placed a P5 million bounty for Ozamiz City Councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog who remains at large.

Ardot is the brother of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog who was killed during the raids on the houses of the Parojinog clan in July. Fourteen other persons, including the mayor’s wife and Misamis Occidental Board Member Octavio Parojinog Jr., were killed during the operation.

“Kaya itong si Ardot, the remaining, ito iyong gago. Place him in your….I am increasing the money, the reward money on his head by P5 million,” Duterte said.

The President told the troops to help in hunting for the councilor.

“Kaya kung wala na kayong magawa, off duty, suroy-suroy mo diha sa bukid, hunting-in ninyo iyan kasi that’s P5 million,” he said.

“P5 million, totoo,” he added.

Duterte also urged the complicit of the wanted Parojinog to inform the government of his whereabouts and he would absolve the informant.

“I do not care if he’s really a complicit of Ardot. Kung kasama niya, dadalhin niya iyong ulo, abswelto ko na siya,” he said.

The chief executive had earlier tagged the Parojinogs as having ties with drug syndicates.

The Parojinogs, together with their accomplices, were also accused of being behind the killing of six policemen in the city.

Ozamis City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog, who was arrested during the raid last July, is currently detained at the custodial center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.