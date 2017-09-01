More cases likely to be filed vs Kian killers—DOJ

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is expecting more complaints will be filed against the police officers involved in the death of 17-year-old Kian Loyd Delos Santos.

Kian’s parents Saldy and Lorenzana Delos Santos already filed murder and torture complaints against Chief Inspector Amor Cerillo, Police Officer 3 Arnel Oares, PO1 Jeremias Tolete Pereda and Jerwin Roque Cruz.

Then last Thursday, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed complaints for murder, violation of Domicile under Article 128 of the Revised Penal Code and Section 29 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act or planting of evidence against the same police officers.

“They will likely be consolidated but we are still expecting another complaint will be filed by the police,” Aguirre said Friday in a phone interview.

On Wednesday, OIC-Prosecutor General Severino H. Gaña already formed a three-man panel to handle the cases against the police officers.

Gaña designated Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Tofel G. Austria, Assistant State Prosecutor Amanda L. Garcia and Associate Prosecution Attorney Moises Acaya. IDL