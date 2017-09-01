Trillanes says Taguba pressured to apologize

Broker Mark Taguba II was only being pressured to issue a denial on his testimony linking Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law Manases “Mans” Carpio to anomalies in the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said on Friday.

“I can only imagine the pressure being applied on Mr. Taguba right now. But the hearing yesterday was seen on national TV so the public knows what he said or did not say,” Trillanes said.

“The text messages he read aloud which named Paolo Duterte and Mans Carpio were never forced on him and neither were they fabricated,” he said.

Taguba, in a statement on Friday, cleared the son of President Rodrigo Duterte, Paolo, and son-in-law, Carpio, from any corrupt activities within the BOC.

Taguba is the broker tagged as one of those who facilitated the shipment of 605 kilograms of drugs from Xiamen, China. He denied that he knew that the container he delivered had illegal drugs inside.

“I am making this statement to clear Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Atty. Mans Carpio from any involvement in the shipment of illegal drugs into the country, and any anomalies in the Bureau of Customs,” he said.

“I also hereby apologize to Vice Mayor Duterte, Atty. Carpio and to the first family for the proliferation of fake news arising out of my testimony at the Senate yesterday,” he said.

But Trillanes said Taguba’s clarification will not affect his motion to summon Duterte and Carpio in the next hearing.

“Therefore, Mr. Taguba’s clarification doesn’t change anything, Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Atty. Mans Carpio should still appear before the Blue Ribbon Committee,” he said.

The senator also said the effect of Taguba’s apology was “no different from Kian Delos Santos’ parents doing the fist salute with Duterte.” JPV