Faeldon admits Mans visited him once at BOC

Former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon admitted on Friday that he once met with presidential son-in-law, lawyer Mans Carpio, in his office at the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to brief him about a case.

“In my office it’s only one time, and if he went to other offices, I’m not privy to that so I cannot answer that,” Faeldon said in an interview with ANC’s program Headstart.

Faeldon said he met with Carpio, the husband of presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, to discuss the issue of the designated examination area (DEA).

“They briefed me about the case and when they informed me that it’s already in court for several [years], I think [Ruffy] Biazon pa, [Alberto] Lina pa, I’m the third commissioner who handled the case, sabi ko wala na akong magagawa diyan (I can do nothing about that),” Faeldon said.

He said Carpio’s client was given a space where containers have to be examined and needed to pass through the DEA x-rays, but the area has been discontinued by a former BOC commissioner. Carpio’s client was then questioning why it was terminated despite having a contract.

Faeldon said he was not protecting Carpio, who is also his fellow brod in a fraternity, in any way.

“Mans Carpio is my brod in the fraternity, so even before and after the elections, nagba-basketball kami sa (we play basketball in) Davao, but during the time that the President was already the president, Mans only visited me once in my office,” he explained.

The former commissioner also denied that Carpio and presidential son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, were his backers at the BOC.

“They are my friends. I’ve known them as early as 2012 because I’ve been going to Davao. We’ve met, we’ve dined together several times prior to the election,” he said.

Resigned Customs intelligence chief Neil Estrella told a Senate inquiry on Wednesday that Carpio visited the BOC once but said he was not “privy to the situation.”

“Your honor, si Atty. Mans, nakita kong pumasyal sa Bureau of Customs but not Paolo Duterte (I saw Atty. Mans visited the Bureau of Customs but not Paolo Duterte),” Estrella said.

The disclosure alarmed Senator Antonio Trillanes, who grilled former Customs officials over the supposed link of the “Davao Group” in smuggling at the BOC. JPV