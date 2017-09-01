3 soldiers die, 52 others hurt as fresh clashes erupt in Marawi

MARAWI CITY—At least three soldiers were killed and 52 others were wounded as fighting between government security forces and Islamic State-inspired militants continued on the eve of Eid’l Adha here, a military official confirmed Friday.

Joint Task Force Marawi and Western Mindanao Command Spokesperson Captain Jo-ann Petinglay told the Inquirer that the fighting in the frontline was intense the whole day on Thursday.

“It’s not just in one location. It happened in separate locations inside the main battle area,” Petinglay said.

She said most of the casualties were brought about by improvised explosive devices planted by Maute and Abu Sayyaf militants on paths where the soldiers were expected to pass.

The fresh death toll brought to 136 the total number of deaths incurred by the government since fighting started here on May 23. JPV

