AFP spokesperson promoted

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. has been appointed as the military’s new deputy chief of staff for plans and programs or J5, the AFP announced on Thursday.

Padilla will be on top of the formulation of the military’s strategic plans and programs.

His office also serves as the overseer of international military affairs.

“It is responsible for all strategies, plans and policy recommendations in support of the AFP Chief of Staff’s command thrusts and priorities across the spectrum of the AFP’s mission areas,” the military said.

Padilla will relinquish his post as the assistant deputy chief of staff for civil-military operations or AJ7, but will remain as the military spokesperson.

An Air Force pilot, Padilla has more than 2,800 flight hours to his credit.