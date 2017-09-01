Vehicle ‘stolen’ by PDEA men found

Members of the Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) of the Philippine National Police recovered on Wednesday a vehicle allegedly stolen by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) from an arrested drug suspect whom they promised to release in exchange for P1.5 million.

A Toyota Innova van belonging to Elvis Alamin was found parked on Anonas Street, Malabon City, more than three weeks after it was taken from his house in Valenzuela City, according to the CITF director, Chief Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo.

According to a complaint filed by Alamin’s live-in partner, Elvis and four others were arrested Aug. 5 in Meycauayan, Bulacan, for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act by a PDEA team led by Calabarzon office investigating agent Erwin Magpantay.

Following the arrest, Magpantay and his group proceeded to Alamin’s house in Valenzuela where they conducted a warrantless search and allegedly took the van, P25,000 in cash, assorted jewelry, 13 mobile phones, two laptop computers, and important documents, including the house’s deed of sale and registration papers for an owner-type jeepney, the complaint said.

The PDEA agents allegedly demanded P1.5 million in cash for Alamin’s release.

An entrapment operation conducted by the PNP-CITF led to Magpantay’s arrest on Aug. 7 in Canlubang, Laguna. He and his cohorts were charged with kidnapping and car theft.

According to Malayo, the Innova was recovered from a Malabon resident whose wife had bought the vehicle after seeing an ad on the internet. The seller was identified as Edwin Vicente Patricio of Sampaloc, Manila.