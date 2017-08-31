Gordon to file ethics complaint vs Trillanes

Senator Richard Gordon is bent on filing an ethics complaint against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV after the two figured in a verbal tussle in Thursday’s hearing.

Gordon said “a lot of other senators are going to sign” the complaint against Trillanes before the Senate’s ethics committee.

“I forgive him pero pagdating na dito, sobra sobra na. Sunod-sunod na. I’m sorry, hindi lahat ng araw sa iyo,” Gordon told reporters in an ambush interview.

(I forgive him but when it comes to this, it’s too much. It’s been happening one after another. I’m sorry, it’s not always your day.)

“When you abuse, you can be kicked out of the Senate. Recidivist na paulit-ulit na siya eh,” he said, citing another incident when Trillanes almost exchanged blows with Senator Miguel Zubiri.

The senator also responded to what Trillanes said about Gordon monopolizing and holding a “one-man show” during committee hearings.

“He was the first one to ask for the last two hearings. Lahat ng hiningi niya, binigay ko. Nakakainsulto pa kapag natapos magtanong, lalayas. Hindi gano’n ang senador. Kung interesado ka, umupo ka at makinig ka hanggang matapos,” Gordon said.

(Everything he’s asking for, I give it to him. And it’s insulting that when he’s done asking, he leaves. A senator shouldn’t be like that. If you’re interested, sit down and listen until it’s done.)

When Trillanes called the blue ribbon committee a “committee de abswelto,” Gordon said it was only based on Trillanes’s “whims and caprice.”

Gordon’s committee is probing the P6.4 billion shipment of “shabu” from China into the country that went past the inspection of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

During the hearing, broker Mark Tagbua II tagged presidential son and Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law Manases Carpio as part of “Davao Group” within the agency.

Trillanes moved to summon Duterte and Carpio in the next hearings to air their side but Gordon and Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III objected, saying their involvement should be established first before the committee invites them. JE