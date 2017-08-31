Senate probe report on P6.4-B shabu shipment to be filed Sept. 4

The Senate blue ribbon committee will file a preliminary report on its investigation on the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment from China that went past the inspection of the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

After the sixth hearing into the controversy on Thursday, Committee chairman Richard Gordon said he will file the preliminary report when the Senate resumes session on Monday next week, September 4.

Gordon, in an ambush interview, said the preliminary report will focus on the shipment of 605 kilograms of crystal meth stuffed inside metal cylinders that were discovered in Valuenzuela City warehouses last May 26.

The Senate investigation will resume on Sept. 25.

Saying he was appalled by the “web of corruption” in the BOC revealed in the hearings, Gordon said he will seek a lifestyle check on corrupt Customs officials and employees.

“Dapat ‘yung paglabas ng report, may mangyayari sa Customs. Dapat lumabas at dapat masibak at tamaan ang dapat tamaan, halughugin ang lifestyle once and for all,” Gordon said.

(When the report is out, there must be things happening at Customs. Those who need to be fired and hit must be hit, examine their lifestyle once and for all.) JE