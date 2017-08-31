Sister of witness to Kian slay regrets giving custody to Senate

The 22-year old sister of one of the minor witnesses to the death of 17-year old Kian Delos Santos has regretted giving to the Senate the custody of her sibling, saying she has not seen her sibling and two of her cousins since the Senate took them.

“Hindi ko po alam ang kahahantungan pala ng aking pinirmahan ay hindi ko na makikita ang aking kapatid at pinsan,” the sister said in her letter.

(I never thought that I will no longer see my sibling and cousins because of the consent I signed.)

The 22-year old sister gave Senator Risa Hontiveros the custody of her 13-year old sibling and 16-year old cousin who are witnesses to the killing of Kian. Their 31-year cousin was also taken into custody by the senator. The three witnesses were eventually turned over for the Senate’s protection.

The 13- and 16-year old are witnesses to how the police dragged Kian away from the basketball court while the 31-year old witnessed how the police officers gave Kian a gun and ordered him to run away.

The 22-year old gave the consent for the senator to take custody of her sibling and 16-year old cousin because their mother is working abroad while their father is currently detained at the Caloocan City Jail facing trial for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act for use of illegal drugs.

Her father also wrote a letter to the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) and forwarded to the Senate asking that his child as well as the two cousins who are 16 and 31 year old be given government protection.

Both letters of the sister and the father are attached to the letter submitted by PAO on Thursday to Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III thru Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, chairman of the Committee of Public Order and Dangerous Drugs.

“In the interest of justice, may we respectfully request from your good office that the custody of the witnesses to the killing of Kian Loyd Delos Santos who are under the Senate’s protective custody be transferred to the PAO,” the letter made public Thursday stated. It was signed PAO Regional Public Attorney Marlon Buan and head of PAO Executive Support Servies Revelyn Ramos-Dacpano.

Kian’s parents Saldy and Lorenzana already filed a criminal complaint against the police officers involved in the death of the 17-year old drug sting victim.

PAO Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta said aside from the three witnesses under the Senate custody, they have five other vital witnesses under their protection.

