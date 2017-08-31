Gordon, Trillanes clash over invite to Paolo Duterte, Mans Carpio

Tension rose between Blue Ribbon committee chair Senator Richard Gordon and Senator Antonio Trillanes IV after the latter moved to invite Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law Mans Carpio to the hearing on the P6.4 billion shabu shipment.

Trillanes was asserting that Duterte and Carpio be summoned in the hearing to explain after a witness alleged that the two were involved with the so-called “Davao Group” at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Witness Mark Taguba II showed the panel his exchanges of text messages with a certain “Tita Nani” where the names of “Pulong” and “Mance” were mentioned in their transaction.

Gordon and Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III said Taguba should first present solid evidence before Trillanes could demand Duterte and Carpio’s presence in succeeding hearings.

Reacting to Gordon and Sotto’s opposition, Trillanes called the Blue Ribbon Committee a “committee de abswelto.”

Gordon cut off Trillanes saying: “You’re out of order. I will not dignify your statements.”

He said he would personally file a complaint before the ethics committee against Trillanes.

Trillanes called it an “irrational ruling,” to which Gordon replied, “I’ve always acted rationally.”

The session was then suspended for a few minutes.

In an ambush interview in between the hearing, the former soldier slammed Gordon and Sotto, both allies of President Duterte, and accused them of lawyering for the presidential son and Carpio. CBB