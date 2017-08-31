Duterte tells PNP, AFP: Follow rules of engagement in drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte has reminded the police to follow rules of engagement in its anti-drug operations following criticisms of police abuses on his administration’s brutal crackdown on illegal drugs.

Duterte held a command conference in Malacañang with top officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday afternoon.

“He (Duterte) also reiterated his guidance to the PNP to observe all protocols in the enforcement of the law and effecting an arrest,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement Wednesday night.

Abella said the President was briefed on the anti-criminality campaign of the PNP and was given update on the internal cleansing of the agency.

The PNP informed Duterte about “recent successes on the PNP’s operations against the New People’s Army.”

The chief executive was also given updates on the security preparations ahead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Manila on November.

Marawi siege



Reaching it’s 100th day on Wednesday, the AFP briefed Duterte on the situation in strife-torn Marawi City, which was attacked by ISIS-inspired terrorists on May 23.

Abella said the President was given an update on the implementation of the martial law in Mindanao, including the AFP’s support for the anti-drug war of the Philippine Drug Endorcement Agency (PDEA$.

To boost its campaign against terrorism and other security concerns, the AFP requested the commander in chief for additional troops.

“The AFP also pursued its recommendation for the mobilization of additional warm bodies (5,000) for the AFP’s requirements in its current security campaigns,” Abella said.

The President reiterated his support the AFP and PNP, Abella said.

“He also made the reassurance that he will pursue the capability buildup of both the AFP and the PNP,” he said.

“He shared that it is to the interest of the nation to have a strong police force and military component to ensure the nation and its interests are secured,” Abella said. CBB

