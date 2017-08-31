Thursday, August 31, 2017
Body of teenaged girl found in Pangasinan

Body of teenaged girl found in Pangasinan

- Correspondent / @yzsoteloINQ
08:12 AM August 31, 2017

DAGUPAN CITY — The remains of a teenage girl was found Wednesday afternoon in San Nicolas town in eastern Pangasinan.

Police said the unidentified body was discovered beside the village road and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The girl had no lower garments and was wearing a shirt bearing the phrase: “Doing Be in Public Service Action with Passion.”

The autopsy conducted by pathologist Ariel de Vera determined that the girl may have been between 12 and 16 years old. She was 4’10” in height.

The police did not reveal how the girl died. CBB

