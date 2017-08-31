Espenido is Iloilo police OIC; Ozamiz folk not happy

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police, on Wednesday said he had formally designated Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido as officer in charge of the Iloilo City Police Office, although he had second thoughts about it.

“If I had my way, I’d prefer him (Espenido) to stay in Ozamiz City to resolve the [drug] problem there. It would be better if he stayed,” the Philippine National Police chief told reporters in a briefing after a command conference.

Dela Rosa said residents of Ozamiz City were protesting Espenido’s assignment to Iloilo City, which President Rodrigo Duterte announced during Monday’s commemoration of the National Heroes’ Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people of Ozamiz are airing their protest against that order of removing Espenido as the city police chief, threatening to stage a people’s power (revolt),” Dela Rosa said.

“They do not want Espenido to leave because there is still unfinished business. The situation in Ozamiz is not yet totally stable. So, that has to be addressed, too,” he added.

He said it would be difficult to leave Ozamiz residents in the lurch, lest they be demoralized.

The PNP chief said he would raise the matter with the President and let him decide whether to stick with his order assigning Espenido to Iloilo City.

Dela Rosa also said Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog was addressing the drug problem in the city.

Mabilog is on the President’s list of narco-politicians.

The mayors of Albuerra town in Leyte and Ozamiz City were killed in police operations for their alleged involvement in illegal drugs, both under Espenido’s watch as police chief.

Dela Rosa defended the President’s order from criticisms it disregarded PNP procedures, saying, “In every rule there is an exception. We can exempt him (Espenido) for that purpose because it is a presidential directive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Iloilo City, civic groups and supporters of Mabilog are set to hold a rally for “rule of law, justice and peace” at 5 p.m. today in front of City Hall. —WITH A REPORT FROM NESTOR P. BURGOS JR.