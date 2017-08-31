Lapeña: Zero tolerance for corruption at BOC

Newly appointed Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapeña on Wednesday vowed to arrest people who would use his name to collect money or ask favors at the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“There are people going around collecting money on my behalf. That’s why I issued a stern warning against these unscrupulous individuals,” Lapeña said during a press briefing, after Nicanor Faeldon officially turned over the bureau to him.

“I have taken note. I will get you,” Lapeña added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the public to arrest anybody who would use his name to facilitate illegal activities, or circumvent laws and regulations of the bureau.

“Don’t hesitate to arrest these unscrupulous individuals by virtue of a citizens’ arrest and you will receive a reward accordingly,” he said. “I will exercise zero tolerance against corruption in this bureau.”

To regain public trust and confidence in the bureau, Lapeña vowed to institute changes and do away with the culture of “tara,” or grease money for the release of shipments, and “pasalubong,” or cash gifts for the new customs chief.

“It should be clear to anyone—strictly no gift and ‘no take’ policy,” he said, adding that President Duterte had ordered him to address the roots of corruption at the BOC.

Similar to what he did at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Lapeña said he would implement a “one-strike policy” against erring officials.

He said he intended to give bureau personnel a clean slate.

“Just do your work. Prove your worth, and I will back you up. But once I receive reports of your involvement in corrupt practices and such reports are validated, I will not think twice,” the customs chief said.

Deputy commissioner for enforcement Ariel Nepomuceno was the first to give Lapeña a free hand in the bureau’s reorganization by tendering his resignation on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nepomuceno said the new commissioner could now “freely choose a replacement that he can trust.”

Lapeña said he would “infuse new blood” in some positions to help him end the bureau’s “corrupt organizational culture.”

Asked if he would retain the former Magdalo soldiers who were the chief deputies of Faeldon, Lapeña said he would study the matter.

“In the coming days you will hear from me about that,” he said.

Lapeña also appealed for the cooperation of all stakeholders, especially the importers.

“Adhere only to legitimate procedures. Part of our job is trade facilitation. Do not give us reasons to hold your shipment,” he said.