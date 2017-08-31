CHEd has 2 exec directors, awaits word from Duterte

The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) is awaiting instructions from President Rodrigo Duterte on what to do with two officials holding the position of executive director after the Court of Appeals (CA) reinstated one who was dismissed earlier this year.

Dismissed Executive Director Julito Vitriolo told the Inquirer on Wednesday that the President need not take any action because the CA’s order “is not subject to discussion.”

He said he had “effectively replaced” Karol Mark Yee, who was appointed to the post.

The Ombudsman ordered Vitriolo dismissed in January for failing to investigate the “diploma mill” allegations against Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Manila.

Last week, the appellate court ordered Vitriolo reinstated, saying his offense did not justify his dismissal.

CHEd Chair Patricia Licuanan told the Inquirer in a text message the agency had not received any word from the Office of the President nor an official copy of the CA ruling.

Yee, who was the CHEd’s K to 12 transition program head, said he was told to continue serving as executive director.