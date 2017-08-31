Caloocan prosecutor moved to Mandaluyong

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has ordered the transfer of Caloocan City prosecutor Darwin Cañete, whose remarks about the killing of Kian Loyd delos Santos whipped up a storm of criticism from lawmakers and those opposing President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal drug war.

In an order dated Aug. 29 made public on Wednesday, Aguirre assigned Cañete to the Office of the City Prosecutor in Mandaluyong City.

Cañete, a known supporter of Mr. Duterte, had previously said he was “not buying” the claims that Delos Santos was a “totally innocent boy” who was framed by the three policemen who killed him on Aug. 16.

Aguirre’s order did not contain the reason for the transfer but the justice secretary told reporters that Cañete had called him up and informed him of “threats” on his life.

“I believe the reason [for his transfer] has basis,” Aguirre said. Asked to clarify if Cañete had requested for reassignment, he said: “He did not. The information was just given to me and I confirmed it with my undersecretary.”

His statement, however, contradicted Cañete’s who told the Inquirer that he was thankful to the DOJ chief for his “gracious” approval of his request.

Asked why he requested for reassignment, Cañete replied: “Change of scenery. I also got tired. I just want other challenges.”

He said he personally requested to be assigned to Mandaluyong as there were “lots of good places to eat” in the city.

But at the same time, he also dismissed notions that his reassignment was due to his previous comments on the killing of the 17-year-old Delos Santos in Caloocan City. —With a report from Krixia Subingsubing