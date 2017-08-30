Bayan Muna solon warns of zero budget for ERC

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate on Wednesday warned the officials of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) that their proposed budget for 2018 would not be approved if they would not submit documents on the Meralco-affiliated power sale agreements (PSAs) and the 2013 Malampaya shutdown.

In a statement, Zarate said he issued this warning to the ERC during the pre-plenary conference at the House of Representatives on the ERC’s P390.5-million proposed budget for 2018.

The ERC got a rebuke from Zarate for its failure to submit copies of the seven Meralco PSAs and the minutes of its deliberation on the extension of the Competitive Selection Process deadline.

This despite the conduct of House hearings on the alleged “sweetheart deals” with Meralco. During the hearings, ERC officials were asked to submit the documents, Zarate said.

Zarate also questioned ERC’s hasty approval of P58-billion cost recoveries which would be passed on to consumers.

This even though the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp has yet to collect P486 billion from its privatization efforts.

He also called on the ERC to abolish the systems loss charge, citing the Epira law as a culprit for the rising electricity rates.

