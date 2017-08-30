LP denies bribing Kian’s kin, urges Aguirre to resign for ‘spreading lies’

The Liberal Party (LP) on Wednesday called on Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II to step down from his post after allegedly spreading lies about LP members bribing Kian delos Santos’s family.

“The Liberal Party, which has been tagged as “dilawan,” strongly denies allegations that its members attempted to bribe Saldy and Lorenza Delos Santos to use the death of their son Kian for political propaganda,” it said in a statement.

In a recent radio interview, Aguirre was asked if he knew about party members offering P2 million in bribe to Kian’s parents.

Aguirre said he heard about the rumors but he did not confirm it.

The then ruling party backed by the Aquino administration clarified that it had not made any contact Kian’s parents outside of commiserating with them at the wake and funeral.

“This is not the first time that Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre lied about LP. We recall numerous instances the Secretary himself had to recant and apologize for that fake news he spread about the party and its members,” the LP said.

Earlier this year, Aguirre apologized in a Senate hearing for claiming that three senators, Senators Francis Pangilinan and Leila de Lima and Antonio Trillanes IV, were planning to offer immunity to some of the personalities involved in the P50-million bribery scandal at the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

“For his repeated issuances of erroneous claims, thereby diminishing the stature of his office, we call on Secretary Aguirre to resign,” the party said.

“Of Kian’s parents, their family have been branded as drug addicts and pushers. They have no capacity to protect themselves. We hope that we find it within ourselves to understand the gravity of their situation,” it added.