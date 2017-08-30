Mabilog’s house is ‘like a palace,’ Duterte reveals

President Rodrigo Duterte said he has ordered a lifestyle check on Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog and discovered his house was “like a palace.”

“Mabilog said he wanted to talk to me,” he said in a speech after the oathtaking of star rank officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Malacañang.

The President said he has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to look into the properties and lifestyle of Mabilog.

“His house is like a palace,” he said.

Mabilog, in a radio interview on Tuesday, requested for a meeting with Duterte to clear his name.

The President earlier named him as among the narcopoliticians on his drug list.

The mayor has repeatedly denied the allegation.